London News
Officer allegedly assaulted after traffic stop finds drugs and gun
A firearm and ammunition seized during a traffic stop in London, Ont. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two London men facing charges after a traffic stop on Thursday led police to drugs, a firearm and ammunition.
According to police, a vehicle was stopped in the area of Oxford Street and Mornington Avenue in the city's northeast on Thursday.
The driver was arrested at the scene, but two passengers fled on foot. Police say one was apprehended by police shortly afterward but the other was not located.
The following items were seized:
- loaded .22 calibre revolver
- eight rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
- five grams of Fentanyl, value $1,250
- three cellular phones
- two scales
Police say an officer was assaulted by one of the passengers during his arrest but the officer was not injured.
As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old London man has been charged with nine firearms offences, as well as resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.
A 26-year-old London man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Both have future court dates.