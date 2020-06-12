MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two London men facing charges after a traffic stop on Thursday led police to drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

According to police, a vehicle was stopped in the area of Oxford Street and Mornington Avenue in the city's northeast on Thursday.

The driver was arrested at the scene, but two passengers fled on foot. Police say one was apprehended by police shortly afterward but the other was not located.

The following items were seized:

loaded .22 calibre revolver

eight rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

five grams of Fentanyl, value $1,250

three cellular phones

two scales

Police say an officer was assaulted by one of the passengers during his arrest but the officer was not injured.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old London man has been charged with nine firearms offences, as well as resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

A 26-year-old London man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have future court dates.