London woman faces charges after drugs and cash seized
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 3:33PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 24-year-old London woman is facing charges after she was arrested allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday.
The suspect was apprehended when London police recovered a vehicle which had been reported stolen to the Sarnia Police Service in May.
Upon searching the vehicle and then a home on Queenston Crescent, the following items were seized:
- crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl valued at $2,200
- conducted energy weapon
- $3,065 in cash
- break and enter tools
- items related to drugs
Charges include:
- operation while prohibited
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- possession of break-in instruments
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- two counts of breach of probation
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
The accused is expected to appear in court Monday.