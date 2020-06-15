LONDON, ONT. -- A 24-year-old London woman is facing charges after she was arrested allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday.

The suspect was apprehended when London police recovered a vehicle which had been reported stolen to the Sarnia Police Service in May.

Upon searching the vehicle and then a home on Queenston Crescent, the following items were seized:

crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl valued at $2,200

conducted energy weapon

$3,065 in cash

break and enter tools

items related to drugs

Charges include:

operation while prohibited

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition order

possession of break-in instruments

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

two counts of breach of probation

possession for the purpose of trafficking

The accused is expected to appear in court Monday.