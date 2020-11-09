MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A day after the region hit another record high daily case count, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There were 37 new cases reported Sunday, which smashed the previously high record of 27 set on Friday. There were 13 cases reported on Saturday.

Of Sunday’s cases, three were associated with a large Halloween house party near Western University, but were not students at the school.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health says, “It is a difficult time right now, we have very high case counts…we broke records here twice over the past week.”

The cases bring the total in the region to 1,268, with 1,082 resolved and 63 deaths, leaving 123 active cases. The vast majority of cases are in the City of London.

While none of the new cases appear to be associated with long-term care or retirement homes, which have accounted for 222 cases to date, there are ongoing outbreaks at two facilities.

There are no outbreaks at child care, elementary or secondary school settings in the area, though several more cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the total associated with these facilities to 31.

A new workplace outbreak was declared Sunday after three London firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

As to whether the higher case counts could bring stronger restrictions, Mackie says there are number of factors the province takes into account, not just cases, when deciding on restrictions.

“Nobody wants to get back into a lockdown situation, that’s what we all need to work to try and avoid. With the current trajectory that seems like it’s possible…We need to absolutely double down on our efforts, or that might come back into the picture as a possibility.”

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, no new deaths have been reported in recent days:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 53 active, 380 total, 322 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 26 active, 571 total, 508 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, nine active, 380 total, 346 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 10 active, 190 total, 180 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 20 active, 169 total, 142 resolved, seven deaths (as of Nov. 6)

Across the province, Ontario recorded more than 1,000 new cases for the fourth straight day, with 1,242 new infections reported Monday.