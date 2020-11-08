LONDON, ONT. -- The Midddlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified two cases of COVID-19 at Oakridge Secondary School

A single case of COVID-19 was also identified at at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

This is the second case of COVID-19 at the school. Another case was identified last month.

As the cases continues to be investigated by the MLHU, the Thames Valley District School Board has notified staff, parents, and guardians of the case.

The schools remains open and school busses continue to operate.

The health unit will only contact those who are at risk as a close contact. Those contacted are being advised to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.