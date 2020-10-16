LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified a case of COVID-19 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

Staff and parents have been notified, although the school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

“If you are not contacted by the MLHU, your child is not considered to be at risk,” said Thames Valley Education Director Mark Fisher in a news release.

“Only students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by MLHU and will be asked to remain in self-isolation for a period of 14 days.”

Confirmed active cases within the board can be tracked here.