LONDON, ONT -- As the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reports another new case of COVID-19 in a London area school Medical Officer Dr. Chris Mackie says we can expect to see more cases in the near future.

"There have been several reports of COVID-19 positive cases linked to schools this week and as we continue our investigations and identify close contacts we expect more cases will emerge in the coming days," said Mackie.

The MLHU along with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) confirmed Friday morning that a person tested positive at Sir Arthur Currie Public School.

This marks the third case in a London public elementary school after two staff members tested positive at the public French board elementary school La Pommeraie.

Officials have not disclosed if the case at the northwest London school is a staff member or student, but the health unit did say the infected individual was at the school while infectious.

A post to reddit says parents and staff were notified Thursday night, but that the board also did not indicate if the case was staff or student.

The TVDSB says the school is remaining open and school buses will continue to operate.

“If you have not been contacted by the MLHU, your child is not considered to be at risk,” said Thames Valley Education Director Mark Fisher.

“Only students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by MLHU and will be asked to remain in self-isolation for a period of 14 days.”

Since the beginning of back to school London has seen relatively few cases within schools.

However, this week has since the confirmation of four new cases beginning with a case at Saunders Secondary School.

"These cases underscore the importance of following the public health guidelines that we have been recommending for months," said Mackie.

"Wear a mask, keep your physical distance, wash your hands and please, stay home when you develop symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19."