LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed that a student at Saunders Secondary School has tested positive COVID-19.

This is the second case to be identified at a London area high school and the fourth case regionally since in-class learning returned in September.

The first case was at H.B. Beal Secondary School. Saunders S.S. is London's biggest high school by population.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says staff and parents of all students were immediately notified.

The MLHU has since confirmed that it was a student who tested positive and that they did attend class while they were infectious.

They are working with the school board to indentify close contacts, and to indentify any necessary next steps and supports.

"We're seeing a very small number of cases reported in schools and there's been no transmission in these settings to date. That said, we and our school partners will continue to be vigilant," said Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer.

The school will be remaining open and school buses will be operating.

Any parent who has not been contacted by the health unit should consider their child not at risk.

Only those at risk have been contact by MLHU and are to be in self-isolation for 14 days.

All school related cases are being logged and tracked on the TVDSB website.