LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting that there are ten new cases of COVID-19 for Middlesex-London Tuesday.

The double-digit increase comes after several days of single digit increases.

There are currently 57 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total 912 cases with 57 deaths, and 798 recoveries.

There are no new outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities however, there are five outbreaks that remain active including Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, and Country Terrace.

Provincially there are 548 new cases being reported Tuesday, with nearly half of those cases being in residents between the ages of 20 and 39.

This marks another day of decreases in the number of cases being reported since record highs on Friday.

However, there were seven deaths reported which is the most deaths recorded in a single day since July 17.

That brings the death toll for Ontario closer to the 3,000 mark with 2,987 deaths currently.

There are currently 5,469 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Here is where the cases stand in other local regions based on the most recent publicly available data: