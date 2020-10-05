LONDON, ONT -- For the second day in a row, there have been seven new cases of COVID-19 reported for Middlesex-London.

That brings the total of confirmed cases up to 902, with 791 cases resolved and 57 deaths.

That leaves 54 active cases within the area served by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

There are currently five active outbreaks at long-term care facilities including Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park, People Care Oak Crossing, and Country Terrace.

The outbreaks at Earls Court Village, and Mount Hope were declared on Sunday.

An outbreak at Ashwood Manor Retirement Centre was declared over on Sunday.

In Ontario there was total 615 new cases reported on Monday including five new deaths.

Southwestern Public Health reports one new case Sunday in Elgin and Oxford, bringing the total number of cases to 272.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data: