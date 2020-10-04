LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reports a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

MLHU says there are seven new cases, up from five reported on Saturday.

There are now 895 confirmed cases and 782 resolved cases. The death count remains at 57.

Four retirement homes remain in an outbreak: Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Ashwood Manor Retirement Home.

Southwestern Public Health reports one new case Sunday in Elgin and Oxford, bringing the total number of cases to 271, with seven remaining active.

Starting Monday, the COVID-19 assessments centres, including in London, will be by appointment only. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the effort is to reduce the testing lineups and cut down on the processing backlog.

In Ontario, health officals reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 566 new infections represent a decrease over Saturday's total when 653 cases were reported.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data: