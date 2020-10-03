LONDON, ONT -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London has ticked up slightly Saturday.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new cases.

On Friday there were three new cases of the virus.

The total confirmed case count now stands at 888, with 821 of those cases in London.

There have been 770 resolved cases and 57 deaths to date.

There are ongoing outbreaks at Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Ashwood Manor Retirement Home.

In Ontario, new COVID-19 infections have dropped to the 600s after the province recorded its highest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday.

There are 653 new cases of the disease on Saturday, down from the 732 infections logged a day earlier.