LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a record spike of 37 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This marks the largest single-day total since the pandemic began, beating the 27 cases the health unit reported on Nov. 5.

The total amount of cases now sits at 1,248 with 1,073 cases recovered, leaving 112 outstanding cases.

On Saturday, the MLHU only reported 13 new cases but another death from the virus. The death toll is currently at 63.

There are two institutional outbreaks in the region at Henley Place Long Term Care and Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement Residence.

An outbreak is declared if there are one or more confirmed cases in the institution.

Meanwhile. Huron Perth Public Health has confirmed outbreaks at two long-term care homes. An asymptomatic staff member tested positive at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East as well as Mitchell Nursing Home.

Middlesex-London is not alone. On Sunday, Ontario set a new record with 1,328 new cases while the country also saw a record spike of 4,248 new cases.