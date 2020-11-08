LONDON, ONT. -- Three London firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared a workplace outbreak.

Firefighters who may have been in close contact with the cases have been identified and will be tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

The affected stations are being cleaned and sanitized.

Firefighters who respond to calls are in full personal protective equipment for everyone's safety at all times.

The city will not provide further information to protect the privacy of those affected.