

Celine Moreau , CTV London





It doesn’t matter if you have a disability; everybody has the ability to share in the joy of music, that's the message at the Dreams Come True Music Studio.

Singing and performing for others is something Shannon Flynn says gives her joy, "It makes me feel really good about myself.”

Flynn is one of 26 youth with special needs who are putting their limitations aside and sharing their love of music together.

Allison O’Connor founded Dreams Come True Music Studio in 2018 after experiencing how difficult it was to find a music program for her son who has Down syndrome.

“Music is a way anyone can communicate, whether they are verbal or non-verbal, they can express themselves freely without judgement, it's a safe spot. Everyone succeeds here.”

O’Connor says this is also where life-long friendships are built.

“Myself, as a mom, the journey with someone with a disability is long and lonely, but now we gather together, we become friendly and it’s just amazing what happens with everybody as a community.”

Singer Catherine Collins says being part of the music group has been a dream come true.

“Singing actually helps me to calm down...singing is basically my life.”

It’s moments like these where these youth can shine and show what they are truly capable of.

“It’s very emotional because these people sometimes don’t get the opportunity to express, or they're judged unfortunately. So here it’s wonderful, here’s Daniel singing his heart out and we are all joining and supporting him, it's beautiful,” O'Connor says.