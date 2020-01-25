Police looking for London man in connection with violent offence
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in relation to a violent offence that occurred on Friday.
On Friday afternoon, officers were called to the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street in regard to an assault investigation.
As a result of the investigation, police are looking for 36-year-old Gregory Vanalstine of London who is described as:
- male
- caucasian
- 5’9” tall
- 216 pounds
- short, red hair
- hazel eyes
Vanalstine has been known to frequent the area of Marconi Boulevard and Trafalgar Street, Huron Street and Gatewood Road, and Hamilton and Hume Street.
Valastine may be driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with the licence BNJE710.
Police are warning that the public do not approach this man as he should be considered dangerous.