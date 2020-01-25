LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in relation to a violent offence that occurred on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, officers were called to the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street in regard to an assault investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police are looking for 36-year-old Gregory Vanalstine of London who is described as:

male

caucasian

5’9” tall

216 pounds

short, red hair

hazel eyes

Vanalstine has been known to frequent the area of Marconi Boulevard and Trafalgar Street, Huron Street and Gatewood Road, and Hamilton and Hume Street.

Valastine may be driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with the licence BNJE710.

Police are warning that the public do not approach this man as he should be considered dangerous.