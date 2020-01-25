LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in relation to a violent offence that occurred on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, officers were called to the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street in regard to an assault investigation.

As a result of the investigation, police are looking for 36-year-old Gregory Vanalstine of London who is described as:

  • male
  • caucasian
  • 5’9” tall
  • 216 pounds
  • short, red hair
  • hazel eyes

Vanalstine has been known to frequent the area of Marconi Boulevard and Trafalgar Street, Huron Street and Gatewood Road, and Hamilton and Hume Street.

Valastine may be driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with the licence BNJE710.

Police are warning that the public do not approach this man as he should be considered dangerous.