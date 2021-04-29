Advertisement
Sarnia police find more than $21K in illicit drugs during raid
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 12:36PM EDT
Items seized by Sarnia Police on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 32-year-old Sarnia man is facing several charges after police raided a residence and found $21,377.60 worth of illicit drugs.
Around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday police attended an address in the 1400 block of Exmouth Street in Sarnia to execute a search warrant.
When officers arrived the suspect was seen running away, but he was captured by police.
Following a search of the home police found cocaine, crystal meth, and hydromorphone capsules.
Officers also seized nearly $2,000 in cash and a weapon described as being a brass knuckles/knife combo.
The accused is in custody and awaiting a bail hearing on the following charges:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of possession of possession of a Schedule I Substance
- One count of unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Six counts of failing to comply with a release order
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code of Canada (during surveillance, on another day, the accused was observed driving while prohibited)