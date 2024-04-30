Over 1,500 students in Huron-Perth sent suspension notices

The Huron Perth Public Health Unit (HPPH) has issued 1,557 suspension orders to students in elementary and secondary school whose immunization records are considered incomplete.

When HPPH started sending notifications to parents and legal guardians in January about incomplete records, there were more than 5,100 incomplete records. According to the health unit, about 70 per cent of those records have since been updated.

“We thank parents for their cooperation thus far and we continue to work with families to resolve the remaining school suspensions,” said Karen Bergin-Payette, manager of immunizations at HPPH. “We urge families who receive a suspension order to act quickly to ensure immunization records are updated before May 23.”

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) students may be suspended from school starting on May 23 if their records are not updated by that time.

If you receive a suspension order

If your child is up to date on their immunizations, go to www.hpph.ca/icon to report the required information online, or call HPPH at 1-888-221-2133 ext. 3558.

If your child is not up to date on their immunizations, contact your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact HPPH to book an appointment at a catch-up immunization clinic. Appointments can be booked online at www.hpph.ca/catchup or by calling HPPH at 1-888-221-2133 ext. 3558.

If your child has a valid exemption due to medical reasons, conscience or religious beliefs, or you wish to obtain an exemption, visit www.hpph.ca/exemption and follow the required steps. The suspension order also provides instructions on how to obtain a valid exemption.

A suspension order will be cancelled if parents update their child’s record with HPPH before the suspension date.