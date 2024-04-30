Over 1,500 students in Huron-Perth sent suspension notices
The Huron Perth Public Health Unit (HPPH) has issued 1,557 suspension orders to students in elementary and secondary school whose immunization records are considered incomplete.
When HPPH started sending notifications to parents and legal guardians in January about incomplete records, there were more than 5,100 incomplete records. According to the health unit, about 70 per cent of those records have since been updated.
“We thank parents for their cooperation thus far and we continue to work with families to resolve the remaining school suspensions,” said Karen Bergin-Payette, manager of immunizations at HPPH. “We urge families who receive a suspension order to act quickly to ensure immunization records are updated before May 23.”
Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) students may be suspended from school starting on May 23 if their records are not updated by that time.
If you receive a suspension order
- If your child is up to date on their immunizations, go to www.hpph.ca/icon to report the required information online, or call HPPH at 1-888-221-2133 ext. 3558.
- If your child is not up to date on their immunizations, contact your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact HPPH to book an appointment at a catch-up immunization clinic. Appointments can be booked online at www.hpph.ca/catchup or by calling HPPH at 1-888-221-2133 ext. 3558.
- If your child has a valid exemption due to medical reasons, conscience or religious beliefs, or you wish to obtain an exemption, visit www.hpph.ca/exemption and follow the required steps. The suspension order also provides instructions on how to obtain a valid exemption.
A suspension order will be cancelled if parents update their child’s record with HPPH before the suspension date.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights no longer perfect in the playoffs
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Baby and grandparents killed in wrong-way crash involving police on Ontario's Highway 401
An infant and the child's grandparents – aged 55 and 60 – were all killed when a vehicle being pursued by police in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. caused a crash involving at least six vehicles, the Special Investigations Unit says. The driver of the suspect vehicle also died.
Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him US$9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
New cancer treatment approved, but not everyone thinks it's what's best for patients
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
Canada's new dental program offering hope of free care to millions but many dentists aren't signed up
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said.
Police searching for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S., residents asked to shelter in place
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
CRIME STOPPERS
CRIME STOPPERS Regina police release photo of suspect believed to have started Cornwall Centre fire
-
-