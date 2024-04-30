London police lay charges after finding bb-style pellet gun

A London woman has been arrested after police were called by somebody who was woken up around 11 p.m. at a city hotel.

According to the person who called 911, a woman was seen banging on doors of the hotel while allegedly holding a gun.

When officers arrived on scene in the 600 block of Wellington Road near Commissioners Road east, they found a woman sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The woman was arrested and no injuries were reported. After searching the vehicle, police found a bb-style pellet handgun beside the driver's seat.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon.