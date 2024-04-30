LONDON
London

    • London police lay charges after finding bb-style pellet gun

    (Source: CTV News file photo) (Source: CTV News file photo)
    Share

    A London woman has been arrested after police were called by somebody who was woken up around 11 p.m. at a city hotel.

    According to the person who called 911, a woman was seen banging on doors of the hotel while allegedly holding a gun.

    When officers arrived on scene in the 600 block of Wellington Road near Commissioners Road east, they found a woman sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

    The woman was arrested and no injuries were reported. After searching the vehicle, police found a bb-style pellet handgun beside the driver's seat.

    A 33-year-old woman has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon.

