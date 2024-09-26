Maggie Mac Neil announces retirement from swimming
Through a post on her social media, Maggie Mac Neil has announced her retirement from swimming.
The 24 year old from London said, "I have always wondered what the moment would feel like, when I decide to hang up the cap and goggles."
Her post went on to say, "Well, here it is. I am officially retiring from competitive swimming. The little girl above [referencing photos in a social media post] would have never dreamed this is where her love of swimming would take her.
I’ll keep it brief, but I am so grateful for all the memories, people, and places I have gotten to experience just through swimming. Anyone who I crossed paths with never, ever told me I couldn’t achieve my goal of going to the Olympics. It’s still surreal to be able to say I’m a 2xOlympian.
(Source: Maggie Mac Neil/Instagram)I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my life journey, as I embark on discovering who I am outside of swimming.
With love and gratitude for the years of endless support,"
Mac Neil competed and medaled in the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Champinship, World Championships in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, Olympic Games in Tokyo and Paris, Commonwealth Games in 2022 and Pan American Games in 2023.
(Source: Maggie Mac Neil/Instagram)
