LONDON
London

    • Driver flees collision with a bumper lodged in the side of his car

    The bumper from another car is seen lodged in the door of the van (Source: Woodstock Police Service) The bumper from another car is seen lodged in the door of the van (Source: Woodstock Police Service)
    Share

    A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.

    Woodstock police say that following the collision in Amulree, the driver struck another vehicle, and failed to remain at the scene of the accident, instead continuing on toward Woodstock with the bumper from the other vehicle wedged in the door.

    The driver drove south on Vanisttart Ave. where a bridge is currently under construction, and closed to southbound traffic.

    The driver ignored the closure, hopping the curb and narrowly missing construction workers.

    The driver was later located on Givens Street, where he was placed under arrest at around 4:30 p.m.

    Alongside charges for his driving, police say that they have issued charges of operation of an unsafe vehicle. Video posted by Woodstock police showed the extensive damage to the vehicle, as well as visibly defective brakes. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News