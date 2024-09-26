Driver flees collision with a bumper lodged in the side of his car
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
Woodstock police say that following the collision in Amulree, the driver struck another vehicle, and failed to remain at the scene of the accident, instead continuing on toward Woodstock with the bumper from the other vehicle wedged in the door.
The driver drove south on Vanisttart Ave. where a bridge is currently under construction, and closed to southbound traffic.
The driver ignored the closure, hopping the curb and narrowly missing construction workers.
The driver was later located on Givens Street, where he was placed under arrest at around 4:30 p.m.
Alongside charges for his driving, police say that they have issued charges of operation of an unsafe vehicle. Video posted by Woodstock police showed the extensive damage to the vehicle, as well as visibly defective brakes.
