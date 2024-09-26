Huron County emergency crews hold first ever 'mass casualty' emergency exercise
A school bus has collided with a car setting it ablaze. The drivers are dead, and children are trapped and injured on the bus. That's the scenario facing about 30 Huron County volunteer firefighters and paramedics at a mass casualty scenario in Blyth.
"So the importance of this is just being prepared for any emergency that comes our way. A big part of being in the emergency world, is being prepared for what comes next," said Huron County Emergency Manager Chad Kregar, who also serves as North Huron's Fire Chief.
Co-operation is the end goal of this exercise, taking place over three days this week at the North Huron fire training grounds.
Firefighters and paramedics from across Huron County do their first collaborative emergency exercise, simulating an overturned bus, leading to a "mass casualty" event in Blyth, September 25, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"The worst place they say to trade business cards is at a scene like this. So make those connections and acquaintances at a scene like this where it's controlled [or] semi controlled - because in the dark on the side of the road is not the place to make those initial contacts, for sure," said Huron Paramedic Services Deputy Chief, Dave Campbell.
And while this scenario seems far fetched, something similar happened last winter just a few concessions away near Wingham, when a school bus carrying students left a slippery side road, injuring several people on board.
"It absolutely can happen. Not every day, but we want to be as prepared as we can. Got some good education on the busses themselves, because we’re not dealing with them every day. But, yeah, you'll see this kind of event on whatever scale happening on any roadside, any week or weekend," said Campbell.
Firefighters and paramedics from across Huron County do their first collaborative emergency exercise, simulating an overturned bus, leading to a "mass casualty" event in Blyth, September 25, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"Yeah, things can change in a blink of an eye. So, we just like to be prepared, and it's a great training day for everybody involved," said Kregar.
While there's plenty of mandated emergency exercises that happen across Ontario each year, this is an extra disaster scenario, instigated by Huron County's paramedics and volunteer fire crews.
"This actually is the first one we've ever done. So hopefully moving forward we can do them [more consistently], and keep that team building alive," said Kregar.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
WATCH LIVE Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the Category 2 storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
NYC mayor charged with selling his influence to foreign nationals. He says he won't quit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals, including lavish overseas trips, in exchange for favors that included helping Turkish officials bypass a fire inspection for a new diplomatic tower in the city.
Coyote snatches dog from backyard of Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan; she grabs beloved pet back
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
Tempted to switch to an online-only bank? Know the perks and drawbacks
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Canada's new limits on temporary foreign workers are now in effect. Here's what changed
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program are now in effect. Here's what to know.
Oklahoma executes a man for a 1992 killing despite board recommending his life be spared
Oklahoma was preparing to execute a man Thursday while waiting for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to decide whether to spare the death row inmate's life and accept a rare clemency recommendation from the state's parole board.
'They were ripped off': 'Bridgerton'-themed ball leaves guests feeling scammed
A Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit promised a night of pageantry and elegance. Instead, guests say they feel scammed by the event organizers.
Canada and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel
Canada has issued a joint statement with its allies calling for 'an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border,' citing an 'unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.