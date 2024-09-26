London man pleads guilty in brutal stabbing death of his mother
Jonathan Halfyard lived with his mother, a retired schoolteacher, at her home on Redoak Avenue in west London.
But things took a deadly turn on April 20 of last year when Carolyn Carter, 69, called police to have her youngest child removed from the house.
In an agreed statement of facts read into the record, the court heard that Halfyard left the home after officers arrived and that Carter then went to an appointment at her lawyer’s office.
However, when she returned later in the afternoon, her son was waiting for her inside.
The facts state, "He (Halfyard) attacked Carolyn Carter while armed with a serrated sharp object (knife) and inflicted numerous injuries to his mother."
It goes on to say, "Jonathan Halfyard inflicted a 10 cm wound to Carolyn Carter's throat which resulted in the transection of the right carotid artery and the internal jugular vein."
Carter, a mother of three and grandmother to two, was left in a pool of blood and Halfyard was seen on surveillance cameras taking off from the scene.
Hours later, he was located and arrested.
The court heard, "Officers located two knife handles with the blades broken off in the pockets of Jonathan Halfyard."
Two days after the murder, two matching knife blades were located nearby in the Silversmith Pond.
While the disturbing details were being read into the court, Halfyard sat calmly in the prisoner’s box staring straight ahead and showing little or no emotion.
After the facts were read, Halfyard stood up next to his lawyer and pleaded guilty to second degree murder.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
Cold case arrest: Nunavut RCMP charge man with murder in 1986 death of teenage girl
Mounties in Nunavut have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast
Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism
An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.
Masking reintroduced in N.S. hospitals as respiratory illnesses increase
A partial masking mandate has returned to Nova Scotia hospitals and provincially run healthcare facilities for visitors and healthcare workers.
Eye drops recalled in Canada over infection risk
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.