Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation

A sudden death investigation is underway at 856 Redoak Avenue in London, Ont. after a woman discovered with serious injuries later died on April 20, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) A sudden death investigation is underway at 856 Redoak Avenue in London, Ont. after a woman discovered with serious injuries later died on April 20, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver