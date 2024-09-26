58-year-old charged in multi-million dollar classic car theft
Following the recovery of millions of dollars in stolen classic cars in Lambton County, a 58-year-old man has been charged.
In 2023, Lambton OPP received a complaint after $3 million of cars were stolen. On May 14, police raided a property in Stirling Ont.
On Sept. 18, the 58-year-old man from Central Hastings was charged with theft, fraud, possession of stolen property, and forgery.
That’s in addition to two men charged from the Stirling area in May, who faced charges of theft of motor vehicles, and using forged documents.
The individual from Central Hastings will appear in court once more on Oct. 3.
— with files from CTV London's Matt Thompson
