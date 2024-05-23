Tip from Lambton County leads to numerous classic cars recovered in Stirling, Ont.

Provincial police northwest of Belleville have recovered millions of dollars worth of classic cars following a tip from Lambton County.

Last year, Lambton OPP received a complaint after $3 million worth of cars were stolen. Police tell CTV News the victim from the complaint was located in Lambton but would not elaborate.

On May 14, police raided a Stirling, Ont. property and discovered numerous vehicles.

Numerous classic cars OPP seized from a property in Stirling, Ont. on May 14, 2024 that were reported stolen from Lambton County. (Source: OPP)

Two men from the Stirling area facing multiple charges including theft of motor vehicles over $5,000 and using forged documents.

"As Lambton County Detachment Commander, I'm pleased that our Crime Unit members' exemplary efforts played an important role in bringing this multi-unit investigation to a conclusion. Crime does not respect borders. That's why it's essential that members of law enforcement work together to bring criminals to justice," said OPP Insp. Chris Avery in a statement.

The accused have been released from police custody and will appear in a Belleville court next month.