Keep an eye out for this London taxi scam

London police are warning residents of a taxi scam running throughout the city.

Investigators say the scam is instigated by a suspect approaching the victim, asking for their help to pay a taxi fare.

The victim is then told that the driver doesn't take cash and that they must use a debit machine.

The suspect then reimburses the victim with cash for the cost of the fare, and the victim departs, only to later find out that a large amount of money was taken from their account and their card has been swapped with a fake.

London police encourages citizens to remain vigilant, and especially cautious if approached by strangers who ask to make an unsolicited debit transaction.

Police have released a photo of a suspect cab.