Multi-vehicle crash in northeast London
The southbound lanes of Adelaide Street are blocked near Sunningdale Road.
According to London fire, a three-vehicle crash has caused the issue.
There is no word on how the crash happened but fire did say patients are being assessed by paramedics.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
