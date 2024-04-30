LONDON
London

    • Multi-vehicle crash in northeast London

    London fire responds to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Sunningdale Road and Adelaide Street on April 30, 2024. (Source: London fire) London fire responds to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Sunningdale Road and Adelaide Street on April 30, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    The southbound lanes of Adelaide Street are blocked near Sunningdale Road.

    According to London fire, a three-vehicle crash has caused the issue.

    There is no word on how the crash happened but fire did say patients are being assessed by paramedics.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

