    • 'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash

    OPP are investigating a crash on Donnybrook Line in Lucknow, Ont. Sept 25, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP are investigating a crash on Donnybrook Line in Lucknow, Ont. Sept 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries.

    Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.

    There is no word on total number of vehicles involved or how the crash happened.

    Road closures are expected to be in place for several hours.

