Cooler damper days ahead, with remnants of a hurricane in the mix

Cold and drizzly days are ahead of us, with temperatures slowly dropping over the coming week.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that there are quite a few factors in the mix, “We have a cold front that will be pushing across the area that doesn’t bring a big change in temperature, but it could spark a thunderstorm as we head into this afternoon”

Despite that cold front, it’s expected to be fairly warm today, “You’ll notice the humidity through the day, we’ll still be in the warm sector throughout the early part of the day.”

Heading into the weekend, the weather is a bit more uncertain, “The remnants of Helene – the tropical storm that’s churning in the gulf coast… that system will impact southern Ontario over the weekend.”

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24 degrees, feeling like 31. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Low 16 degrees.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy. High 23 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 19 degrees.