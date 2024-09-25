London job fair at White Oaks Mall attracts a crowd amongst 6.5 per cent unemployment rate
The London and area works job fair took place at White Oaks Mall this on Tuesday afternoon.
Hundreds of job seekers filled the halls hoping for some one-on-one time with employers, and to learn about opportunities from different job sectors.
Representatives from industries like healthcare, technology, trades, and more were eager to speak to those present.
“I think it's really important sometimes to be able to connect one on one with someone and learn more about the opportunities, present your career pitch and make that connection,” said Christine Wilton, director of workforce development at the London Economic Development Corporation. “We have employers here across industries from manufacturing, health, tech, professional services, you name it – we probably have somebody here.”
“We're here to offer some great opportunities to people,” said Public Affairs Officer for the Royal Canadian Navy Sub-Lieutenant Mike Stub. “We want to be as exposed as we can be, meet people, interact with the public. A lot of people don't know much about the Navy. So even if we can just educate, that's great too.”
“I'm looking for opportunities. You know, I'm just looking to get a new job. And really, the market is really tough right now, and I thought coming to the fair would be a great opportunity to connect with the employers directly,” said job-seeker Yeti Ajiboye.
This comes at a time when the jobless rate in the city is nearly the highest it’s been all year.
The unemployment rate in London was at 6.5 per cent in August, which is why some think it’s vital to make these face-to-face connections with employers.
