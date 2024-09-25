LONDON
    • United Way Harvest Lunch draws a crowd to Covent Garden Market

    The square was bustling with activity at the United Way Harvest Lunch, September 25, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) The square was bustling with activity at the United Way Harvest Lunch, September 25, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    After several years off due to the pandemic and a cancellation, the annual United Way 3M Harvest Lunch was back in full force at Covent Garden Market Square on Wednesday afternoon.

    The square was filled with hundreds of people – children, families and office workers.

    Victor Zamin, District VP with Scotiabank for London and Area brought about a dozen team members out for lunch from several branches in the area. “This is an annual event really for our team. Scotiabank is super proud of being part of the community, and giving back – and this event is great because we can come out to support, but also some of our money goes to help those in need.”

    Hundreds of people flocked to Covent Garden Market on September 25, 2024 for the annual United Way Harvest Lunch (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

    President and CEO of United Way Elgin-Middlesex Kelly Ziegner estimated that about 1,300 people showed up to support United Way at the event.

    “Today is our 3M Harvest Lunch, and it’s great to have so many people here in our community, giving back, supporting their local neighbours in need – and that’s what United Way is all about, giving everyone a fair shot at a good life.”

    Ziegner said that the need for food security programs, kids recreation programs, and housing stability programs is higher than ever. With the purchase of each ticket for the Harvest Lunch, United Way provides lunch to a neighbour in need.

    This is the twentieth year that 3M has supported the Harvest Lunch, “we always have a large group of volunteers really really eager to participate,” said Marie-Claude Brandys, managing director for 3M Canada. “Really for us, just to be here… it’s something that we talk about for weeks after.” 

