LONDON
London

    • Power lines clipped by dump truck in Bright's Grove

    Crews from Bluewater Power are fixing downed power lines in Bright's Grove after they were clipped by a dump truck on April 30, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Crews from Bluewater Power are fixing downed power lines in Bright's Grove after they were clipped by a dump truck on April 30, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Share

    No injuries have been reported after a dump truck clipped a hydro line in Bright's Grove.

    Crews from Bluewater Power are on scene on Gladys Street to make repairs to the downed lines.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area and said the public will be notified when the road reopens and the investigation is complete.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News