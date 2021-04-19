LONDON, ONT. -- Two people are facing numerous charges following an early morning police chase.

A Huron OPP officer tried to pull over a stolen truck around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Victoria Street North in Goderich.

A chase ensued and police had to use a spike belt on the vehicle on Blyth Road but the driver kept going.

The driver turned onto a dead end road and eventually down a walking trail until the vehicle finally stopped.

The driver and a passenger fled into the woods but were soon apprehended.

A quantity of crystal meth was located inside the truck.

The 32-year-old male driver from Stratford and a 31-year-old Huron East woman are facing numerous charges.

The driver remains in custody and will appear in court Tuesday, the female suspect has been released and will appear in court June 7.