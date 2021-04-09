LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man from the Municipality of Bluewater has been charged with two counts of Counsel to Commit Murder.

On Wednesday Huron County OPP opened an investigation into an incident in Bluewater, Ont.

Following that investigation officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, located and arrested a suspect with incident.

Police have now charged a suspect with two counts of Counsel to Commit Murder.

Further information about the case has not been released.

Police noted that there is a court-ordered publication ban in place.

The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to public safety.