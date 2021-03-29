LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old Central Huron man is facing numerous charges after an alleged mini crime spree over the weekend.

Police say around 2:40 p.m. Saturday OPP were called about a possible impaired driver that rolled over a vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Road and Morrison Line near Hensall.

The accused allegedly pulled out a weapon and unsuccessfully tried to steal a passerby's vehicle.

OPP say the suspect then tried to steal a second vehicle at a nearby farm but failed again.

That's when police say the accused started up a tractor.

The tractor's owner tried to stop the suspect, clinging onto the side of the vehicle as it went in motion.

The owner managed to steer the tractor away from a home but it slammed into a tree on the property.

The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby field.

Police tracked him down and arrested the suspect but had to use a Taser in the process.

The suspect is charged with the following:

• Robbery with Intent

• Robbery with a Weapon

• Dangerous Operation

• Resist a Peace Officer

• Operation While Prohibited

• Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order - Two Counts

• Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order

• Operation While Impaired

He will appear in court Wednesday.