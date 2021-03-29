Advertisement
Central Huron man accused of stealing tractor after two botched carjacking attempts
OPP file image.
LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old Central Huron man is facing numerous charges after an alleged mini crime spree over the weekend.
Police say around 2:40 p.m. Saturday OPP were called about a possible impaired driver that rolled over a vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Road and Morrison Line near Hensall.
The accused allegedly pulled out a weapon and unsuccessfully tried to steal a passerby's vehicle.
OPP say the suspect then tried to steal a second vehicle at a nearby farm but failed again.
That's when police say the accused started up a tractor.
The tractor's owner tried to stop the suspect, clinging onto the side of the vehicle as it went in motion.
The owner managed to steer the tractor away from a home but it slammed into a tree on the property.
The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby field.
Police tracked him down and arrested the suspect but had to use a Taser in the process.
The suspect is charged with the following:
• Robbery with Intent
• Robbery with a Weapon
• Dangerous Operation
• Resist a Peace Officer
• Operation While Prohibited
• Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle
• Fail to Comply with Probation Order - Two Counts
• Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order
• Operation While Impaired
He will appear in court Wednesday.