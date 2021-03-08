WINGHAM, ONT. -- A fiery crash has sent two drivers to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A Jeep and pickup truck collided head-on around 5:30 Sunday evening on Highway 21, just south of Goderich.

First responders were able to help pull the driver of the pickup truck out of his vehicle, as well as the driver of the Jeep, which ended up igniting, and being destroyed by fire.

Police say a dog in the Jeep died as a result of the crash and fire.