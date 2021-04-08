MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people after seizing just over $72,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl.

OPP reportedly stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Palmerston around 1 a.m. Thursday following a drug trafficking investigation by the Huron-Perth Community Street Crimes Unit.

Two people in the vehicle, a 32-year-old Wroxeter woman and a 36-year-old man from Stratford were arrested.

Police say a search following that stop located the fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as cash, a BB gun, drug packaging materials, a digital scale, electronic devices and cell phones.

The property seized in addition to the drugs was valued at a little over $6,200.

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while the male is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Both were released from custody pending court appearances in Goderich in May.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.