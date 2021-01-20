LONDON, ONT -- Parents, teachers, and caregivers in Southern Ontario, including London, will soon learn if kids will be allowed to return to in-class learning next week.

The London region is among several Southern Ontario school boards that could potentially see some students return to in-class learning as early as Monday.

On Jan. 7, the province extended online learning for all Southern Ontario students to Jan. 25, however some COVID-19 hot spots got extended until Feb. 10.

Toronto, Windsor, Hamilton, Peel, and York regions will not be returning to in-class learning next week.

Meanwhile seven school boards in Northern Ontario were told elementary students could resume in-class learning as early as Jan. 11, but some decided to keep schools closed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The province said a decision on the remaining Southern Ontario school boards, including London’s two biggest boards the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board, would come Wednesday.

All students, both elementary and secondary, have been out of class since before Christmas while the province entered another lockdown.

In that time cases continued to rise following the holidays prompting the province to bring in stricter lockdown rules.

In London there has been a decrease in new COVID-19 cases over the last week, but levels remain well above those seen last spring when students were also out of school.

Ontario’s Chief Medical officer of health is expected to take local numbers into consideration when making a decision Wednesday.

CTV News London will be following this story Wednesday and will provide updates when they are available.