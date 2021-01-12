LONDON, ONT -- Premier Doug Ford has announced new measures to battle the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario including a stay at home order that will begin Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Among those measures is keeping schools closed to in-person learning in certain regions until Feb. 10, however at this point the London region is not among those that will remain closed past Jan. 25.

Ford said that provincial data shows that one third of Ontarians are not following provincial guidelines.

The government has also declared a second state of emergency for the next 28 days.

The stay at home order will require everyone to remain at home, with the exception for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store, accessing health-care services, exercise, and essential work.

During the press conference Ford said that anyone who does not to abide by orders will be subject to set fines and/or prosecution.

All non-essential retail stores must close by 8 p.m.

Outdoor gatherings and social gatherings are further limited to five people.

Non-essential construction is further restricted, including below-grade construction.

The regions in which schools will remain closed to in-person learning are Toronto, York Region, Hamilton, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex.

While London schools are not part of the new order for extended closures officials said that those slated to reopen on Jan. 25, will be evaluated on a case by case basis.