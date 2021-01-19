MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths on Tuesday.

The new cases and deaths bring the region’s totals to 5,149 cases, 3.529 resolved and 156 deaths, leaving 1,464 active cases.

Three of the deaths, a man and woman in their 60s and a woman in her 100s were associated with a long-term care home. The fourth was a man in his 70s.

Tuesday’s deaths bring the total just since Saturday to 17, of those 13 are associated with long-term care homes.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 14 seniors’ facilities in the region. To date, 81 deaths – more than half of the total – have been associated with long-term care and retirement homes.

Outbreaks are also active at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital and Victoria Hospital, as well as at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

LHSC says it currently has 25 inpatients, including nine in critical care and 26 staff who are positive for COVID-19.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting new resident and staff cases at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, where 83 residents and 52 staff have now been infected. There have been 17 deaths at the facility.

And at PeopleCare Tavistock there are now 40 resident and 37 staff cases as well as seven deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 31 new, 346 active, 2,099 total, 1,706 resolved, 47 deaths (two new deaths)

Haldimand-Norfolk – 12 new, 172 active, 1,237 total, 1,022 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 41 active, 653 total, 612 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 223 active, 1,675 total, 1,418 resolved, 33 deaths

Huron-Perth – 36 new, 152 active, 1,068 total, 889 resolved, 27 deaths (one new death)

Huron Perth Public Health is dealing with outbreaks at 10 seniors’ facilities and in one unit at Stratford General Hospital.

The most serious are at Caressant Care Nursing Home in North Perth where 40 residents and 16 staff have tested positive, and at Exeter Villa in South Huron where 36 residents and 11 staff are impacted.

Across the province, fewer than 2,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday, but officials say the drop is likely due to a technical issue at Toronto Public Health.