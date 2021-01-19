LONDON, ONT -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says they have fired a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse “with cause” following an internal investigation.

The hospital launched an internal investigation into Kristen Nagle, back in November after she and two other women were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act with organizing an anti-lockdown rally at Victoria Park in London, Ont.

In January she again made headlines when she attended an anti-lockdown event in Washington D.C.

In a video Nagle is seen speaking to a crowd suggesting the number of COVID-19 deaths compared to Canada’s overall population is evidence that the health restrictions are “crazy.”

Nagle also speaks out against the use of masks, gloves and “synthetic drugs” in the video.

The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) launched an investigation into Nagle and another nurse following the D.C. event.

However, LHSC says their internal investigation which began back in November is now complete and that Nagle has been fired “with cause.”

The hospital released this statement:

After initially learning of actions involving an NICU nurse at London Health Sciences Centre that were not aligned with LHSC’s values back in November, immediate action was taken to place her on an unpaid leave pending the results of an internal investigation, which is now complete. While we are not able to address the specifics of the investigation, we can confirm that the nurse has been terminated with cause. Safeguarding the health of our patients and their families, staff and physicians is of the utmost importance and remains our top priority.

Since news spread of Nagle's firing supporters have begun a petition on change.org saying she should be allowed to continue working as a nurse.

As of Tuesday morning the petition has had more than 1,300 signatures.

Nagle has been a registered nurse since 2006.

With files from CTV News Toronto.