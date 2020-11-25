LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged three people they say organized Sunday's 'Freedom Rally' in Victoria Park.

Police warned the organizers prior to the weekend event that saw roughly 200 people in attendance, saying it would be in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.

The rally went on as planned with speakers and attendees voicing their displeasure with government COVID-19 protocols.

Police have now charged a 44-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman.

The three Londoners are charged with participating in an outdoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted and hosting an outdoor gathering which exceeded number permitted.

Both charges are contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.

The trio will appear in a London court on Feb. 22.

Police want to remind residents that the maximum number of people permitted to attend a non-business public event and/or social gathering is ten people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Residents concerned about businesses or individuals who are not following COVID-19 orders in London can either email the city at COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or call 519-661-4660.