LONDON, ONT. -- London’s mayor made it clear he has no time for those planning a weekend rally in protest of COVID-19 safety measures.

“These people want attention and recognition. And I’m not prepared to give them any,” said Ed Holder Thursday at a daily virtual news conference.

But perhaps it was the awkward and deliberate silence that followed Holder’s terse statement that said even more about how he feels about a so-called ‘Lawful Freedom Rally’ planned for Sunday at Victoria Park.

A number of prominent figures in the anti-face covering campaign are listed as scheduled speakers at the event, including the controversial pastor of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., Henry Hildebrandt.

It’s the latest in a series of rallies and marches throughout southwestern Ontario that have condemned COVID-19 protocols.

In spite of the movement’s momentum, Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said he stands by the safety measures that are in place.

“Unfortunately this keeps coming up. I think the mayor has nailed it as a political issue, it’s folks seeking attention for themselves. Masks are now very well established as an important spread of COVID-19. No one ever said they are perfect but they definitely contribute to reducing the spread.”

A news release to promote the rally states “Our rights and freedoms are being stripped away.” It also promises a “family friendly” march to follow the speeches.

Meanwhile, in his defence of face-coverings, Mackie added, “anyone that is against that is essentially rooting for COVID-19, instead of for the health of the population.”