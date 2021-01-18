MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and four new deaths.

Three of the four deaths – a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s – were associated with a long-term care home. The fourth was a man in his 60s.

The new deaths bring the region’s total to 152, and come after a devastating weekend that saw nine deaths reported, with seven associated with long-term care homes.

The region has now seen a total of 5,083 cases, of which 3,485 have been resolved, leaving 1,446 active cases.

Outbreaks are ongoing at 14 seniors’ facilities, as well as in units at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital and the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital and University Hospital.

Currently, LHSC says it is dealing with 29 patients – 10 in critical care – and 27 staff who are positive for the disease.

There are not current outbreaks at London-area schools, but one new cases has been reported.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 10 active outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties.

The largest is at Maple Manor Nursing home where, to date, 81 resident and 51 staff cases as well as 17 deaths have been reported.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 28 new, 382 active, 2,068 total, 1,641 resolved, 45 deaths (three new deaths)

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 139 active, 1,202 total, 1,020 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 43 active, 648 total, 605 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –10 new, 240 active, 1,647 total, 1,374 resolved, 33 deaths

Huron-Perth – 51 new, 126 active, 1,032 total, 880 resolved, 26 deaths

Ontario saw fewer than 2,600 new cases Monday, with a slump in testing.