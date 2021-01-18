LONDON, ONT. -- An outbreak has been declared at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) after four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was reported on Jan. 14, three others on Jan. 16.

No inmates have currently tested positive.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says the virus was transmitted at the jail.

“The declaration of an outbreak is an indication that we have found evidence which suggests that transmission has occurred within a given setting, rather than through close contact with family members, friends or others,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health.

“When we declare outbreaks, it allows us to put additional resources to supporting the staff who are working within the facility, provide guidance on enhanced infection prevention and control measures and advice on environmental cleaning and disinfection.”

Health unit staff say there is no risk of exposure to visitors.

EMDC employees are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.