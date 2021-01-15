LONDON, ONT -- Outbreaks of COVID-19 on two floors at Chelsey Park Long-Term Care have left three residents dead and several residents and staff fighting the virus.

An update posted to the facility’s website says that 37 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 due to outbreaks on the 2nd and 5th floors.

The affected staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home.

Since the outbreaks there have been three resident deaths.

Chelsey Park said on their website that “We are working closely with Public Health, with our Medical Directors, our Epidemiologist and with Extendicare’s Infection Prevention and Control specialists and are following their directives.

Long-term care homes continue to be a major source of both infections and deaths across the province.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported three new deaths in the community Friday, two of which were associated with long-term care homes.

In Tillsonburg an outbreak and Maple Manor has left 13 people dead and more than 100 infected.

Two large COVID-19 outbreaks in Huron-Perth, as vaccinations begin

Sixty-two cases of Covid-19 can be traced back to two senior’s homes in Huron and Perth County.

An outbreak that started before Christmas at Exeter Villa Long Term Care Home has reach 48. Thirty-seven residents and 11 staff while three residents have died.

In Listowel, at total of 42 residents and staff of the Caressant Care Retirement and Nursing Home have contracted the virus in the past week.

Twenty residents and two staff at the Nursing Home have COVID-19, while 19 residents and four staff at the Retirement Home have contracted the virus.

The outbreaks come as vaccinations in Long Term Care Homes in Huron-Perth began this week.

Residents at Spruce Lodge in Stratford and Seaforth Manor are receiving vaccinations this week.

“Residents and their families are so thankful and relieved. Staff can finally feel the weight of 2020 starting to lift. We haven’t seen so many smiles since this time last year,” says Peter Bolland, Spruce Lodge Long Term Care Home Administrator.

The Huron-Perth Health Unit says they plan to move onto other LTC homes in the region, as vaccine supply and home readiness dictate. They expect to have 2000 to 3000 vaccinations available to Long Term Care residents and staff, in Huron-Perth over the next month.