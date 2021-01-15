LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting another significant drop in new cases of COVID-19.

Earlier this week the health unit reported double digits numbers for the first time in several days, before jumping back into triple digits.

However Friday’s numbers mark the second straight day of double digits with 61 new cases, the lowest number of cases in weeks.

MLHU is also reporting three new deaths today, a man in his 90’s associated with a long-term care home, a woman in his 90’s from a long-term care home, and a man in his 70’s.

Today’s numbers bring the cumulative total to 4,872, with 3,305 of those resolved. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 139 people have lost their life to COVID-19 in the Middlesex-London region.

Ontario is reporting just over 2,900 cases of COVID-19 and 100 new deaths, however a significant amount of those deaths are from earlier in the pandemic.

Here are the numbers for the rest of the region:

Elgin-Oxford – 42 new, 385 active, 1,962 total, 1,538 resolved, 39 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 162 active, 1,166 total, 962 resolved, 37 deaths

Grey-Bruce – eight new, 62 active, 631 total, 569 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –26 new, 216 active, 1,502 total, 1,256 resolved, 30 deaths

Huron-Perth –22 new, 110 active, 972 total, 837 resolved, 25 deaths. (daily update to follow at 1:30 p.m.)

For a list of current outbreaks click here.