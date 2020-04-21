MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road due to a serious accident that sent three men to hospital.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, one in serious condition after the crash shortly after 3 p.m.

One vehicle at the scene was split in half by the impact, which happened just west of the intersection.

A 54-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles and a 42-year-old male passenger are in critical but stable condition in hospital.

The 24-year-old male driver of the other vehicle is in stable condition.

London police have closed Fanshawe in both directions at Hyde Park, and traffic is being rerouted around the scene.

The London police accident reconstruction and identification teams have been called in.

Witnesses say two vehicles were travelling at high speeds and there may have been another vehicle involved that was not damaged in the collision.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to contact them.

- With files from CTV's Nick Paparella