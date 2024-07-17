Woman facing charges after swinging a knife at people, Tasered by police

LONDON
    A 31-year-old woman from London is facing serious charges after swinging a knife while chasing a man on Tuesday.

    According to police, on Tuesday just after midnight, the woman was seen in the area of Dundas Street and Richmond Street, swinging a large knife.

    Shortly afterward, the same woman was called in to police after being seen in the 100-block of Quees Avenue chasing a man while swinging the knife.

    Officers located the woman, however she resisted arrest, and police made use of a Taser.

    A knife was later located by police and seized.

    Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as a result.

