Woman facing charges after swinging a knife at people, Tasered by police

A 31-year-old woman from London is facing serious charges after swinging a knife while chasing a man on Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday just after midnight, the woman was seen in the area of Dundas Street and Richmond Street, swinging a large knife.

Shortly afterward, the same woman was called in to police after being seen in the 100-block of Quees Avenue chasing a man while swinging the knife.

Officers located the woman, however she resisted arrest, and police made use of a Taser.

A knife was later located by police and seized.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as a result.