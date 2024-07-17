Grand Bend Legion determined to 'bring back' branch following Tuesday's blaze

Smoke alarms helped alert fire crews and limit damage, following a blaze at Grand Bend's Royal Canadian Legion on Tuesday.

Lambton Shores’ fire crews were called to the Legion branch shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and immediately encountered smoke billowing from the eaves upon arrival. While the source of the blaze was difficult to find, the fire damage was contained to the attic of the large building, just off of Hwy 21 in Grand Bend.

Extensive water damage was done to parts of the building, as crews from Lambton Shores and South Huron had to pour water through the attic of the building. Fire officials credit the building's smoke alarm system with alerting them to the blaze. An estimated $500,000 in damage was done to the building.

"I want all to know that the executive and our dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly over the past couple of years to bring back our branch from COVID and we are determined, with the same enthusiasm, to bring our branch back from this setback as quickly as possible,' said Grand Bend Legion President, John O'Handley in an online post.

No one was injured, as there was no one in the Legion at the time the fire started. Fire investigators do not suspect the fire is suspicious in nature.